Harrisburg Senators Game Information

Senators (29-15) at Akron (21-23)

Game 45 - Thursday, May 23 @ 10:35 a.m. - Canal Park

RH Jackson Tetreault (2-1, 3.79) vs. RH Aaron Civale (2-0, 3.27)

LAST GAME

The Senators (29-15) tried to rally in the ninth inning but fell short leaving the bases loaded in their 6-1 loss to Akron (21-23) Wednesday night. Akron scored a run in the second then broke the game open in the fourth inning with four runs. Until the ninth inning, the Sens had just five baserunners in the game. The Sens scored their lone run in the ninth on an RBI single by Austin Davidson.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game the final game of their three-game series this morning at Canal Park in Akron. This is the first of three meetings between the teams.

The Sens begin today with a 7.0 game lead over Altoona and Erie and an 8.0 game lead over Akron.

Harrisburg is 5-5 over their last 10 games but 8-11 in May.

After play ended April 30, they had an 8.5 game so they've seen a game and a half trimmed off the lead this month. Akron and Bowie are the only two teams to gain ground on the Sens in the past 10 games.

AKRON

They're 21-23 and in fourth place in the Western Division, trailing the Senators by 8.0 games.

The Ducks are 10-12 at home and 11-11 on the road and are 7-3 in their past 10 games. They're just 2-8 in 1R games.

Akron has five MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

FILIBUSTERS

Their 39 home runs lead the Eastern League and they lead the league in 2Bs with 76.

The Sens have 26 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 14 are home and 12 away; 19 are NL and 7 are AL; and 6 are against West opponents and 20 are against the East.

The Sens are 8-11 in May. They're hitting just .221 and averaging 3.5 runs per game offensively and on the mound, they have a 4.53 ERA.

