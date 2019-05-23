Curve Swept by Fisher Cats on Thursday

May 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats completed a three-game sweep of the Altoona Curve with a 7-2 decision on Thursday at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats' (22-22) starter Patrick Murphy (3-4) emerged with the third straight quality start in the series with six one-run innings and seven strikeouts without a walk. New Hampshire's starters went 3-0 and allowed two runs over 19 innings against the Curve (22-23) to lead the club to their first sweep over Altoona since May 30-June 1, 2014 at PNG Field.

Both runs in Thursday's game and all three runs scored by the Curve in the series were knocked in by Jerrick Suiter. Down 3-0 in the fourth, the first baseman connected on a two-out single up the middle that plated Bligh Madris. During the ninth, he teamed up on doubles with Logan Hill to score the final run of the day. Suiter went 4-for-7 over the last two games with three RBIs and one home run.

Curve starter Scooter Hightower (Loss, 2-5) worked around danger during the first two innings with inning-ending double plays in each inning before the Fisher Cats struck in the third. Two walks by Hightower aided a bases-loaded spot for Kevin Smith, who delivered a three-run triple to high off the right-center field wall. Hightower bounced back with a 1-2-3 fourth but New Hampshire pounced for two more in the fifth on a two-run homer by Alberto Mineo off the videoboard in right-center.

New Hampshire's lead swelled to 7-1 on Vinny Capra's two-run double off reliever Yeudy Garcia. Joel Cesar and Angel German each held the Fisher Cats scoreless in single innings of relief.

Jared Oliva went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles while Hill doubled twice to join Suiter in the multi-hit category in the loss.

The road trip shifts to Portland for four games over the Memorial Day weekend, beginning with a 6 p.m. start on Friday at Hadlock Field. Right-hander James Marvel (4-4, 4.13) will start for the Curve against Sea Dogs righty Denyi Reyes (0-6, 5.49).

After a season-long 10-game road trip, the Curve return home on Friday, May 31 and open a three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats as the Allegheny Yinzers, presented by Keller Engineers, with postgame fireworks, presented by Altoona Honda, set to Pittsburgh-sports jams. Other premiere upcoming promotions include A Game of Hope on Saturday, June 1, presented by UPMC Altoona and United Rentals, the D-Day Tribute jerseys on Friday, June 7, presented by Home Helpers, and the Pittsburgh Dad appearance on Thursday, June 13, presented by Q94. For tickets or more information about upcoming promotions, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.