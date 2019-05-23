R-Phils roll Richmond 6-1 for second series win at The Diamond

(Richmond, VA) - For the last few seasons, The Diamond has been a tough place to play for the Fightin Phils, but 2019 is different. After getting doubled up in the series opener on Tuesday night, the Fightins salvaged the last two games of the series in one-sided efforts. Thursday's finale ended 6-1, getting Reading to a season-high seven games over .500 at 24-17.

The offense gave Bailey Falter immediate run support in the first when Mickey Moniak singled with one out and stole second base. On a 2-0 pitch with two outs, Darick Hall slammed a double into right field for a 1-0 lead, which was more than enough for Falter.

In the fourth, Austin Listi was hit by a pitch with one out, and came around to score on back-to-back singles from Cornelius Randolph and Henri Lartigue for a 2-0 lead. The last four runs came across in the top of the fifth during Flying Squirrels starter Brandon Lawson's final inning. Moniak and Listi came up big again with two-RBI doubles, pushing the lead to 6-0.

Falter (4-2) fired six shutout innings and finished with a season-high eight strikeouts, joining Wednesday night's winner David Parkinson with four wins. The lefthander also singled in his first two at-bats, joining Moniak with two hits. Jeff Singer struck out three over two innings of relief, and Addison Russ closed out a scoreless ninth with a strikeout of pinch-hitter Will Maddox to end the ballgame in two hours and 30 minutes.

