Fisher Cats Sweep Curve with 7-2 Win on Thursday
May 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, NH - With just three runs allowed in the three-game series, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) swept the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) with a 7-2 win on Thursday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium.
With thousands of New Hampshire's outstanding high school students in attendance for NH Scholars Day, the Fisher Cats (22-22) held Altoona's offense at bay for the third-straight game, while producing seven runs on 11 hits.
Patrick Murphy (W, 3-4) struck out seven batters in six innings with no walks, five hits and one run surrendered. In his last five starts, the reigning Florida State League Pitcher of the Year is 3-1 with a 1.59 ERA, and has a 38-4 K-BB ratio in 34 innings.
Kevin Smith started the scoring in the bottom of the third. The Fisher Cats loaded the bases with two walks and a single, and Smith drove everybody in with a triple off the wall in right center.
After Altoona got on the board with a Jerrick Suiter RBI single in the fourth inning, Alberto Mineo re-extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-run blast in the fifth. It was Mineo's fourth homer of the season, and his third in the last 10 games.
Vinny Capra added a pair of runs in the sixth. After a walk, a single and a wild pitch put two men in scoring position, he lined a double into left field to make it 7-1 Fisher Cats.
Tayler Saucedo followed Murphy's start with two shutout innings out of the bullpen, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
Jake Fishman finished off the game with three strikeouts in the ninth, while Altoona scratched across a run to cap the scoring at 7-2.
In 27 innings during the three-game series sweep, Fisher Cats pitching allowed just three runs on 16 hits with 27 strikeouts and six walks.
The Fisher Cats will welcome the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) to Delta Dental Stadium for the final time in the 2019 regular season this weekend. The two New England rivals will play a four-game series from Friday to Monday for Memorial Day Weekend.
For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.
