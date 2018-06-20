Sea Dogs Game Notes June 20th vs. Reading

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (2-5, 5.32) STATS

Reading: RHP Harold Arauz

(3-4, 5.17)

NEWS AND NOTES

BACK TO A SINGLE GAME: The Portland Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) continue their four-game series on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field...Portland had their four-game winning streak in last night's doubleheader sweep by Reading...Following this series, the 'Dogs open up a three-game weekend series on Friday night against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate)...Lefty Dedgar Jimenez is seeking his second straight win, making his 13th start of the season.

VISITORS WON BOTH: Reading took Tuesday night's doubleheader from the Sea Dogs, 7-1 and 6-5...In the opener, the Fightins used a five-run seventh inning to put the game away, receiving a complete-game from Ranger Suarez (W, 3-3)...In game two, the 'Dogs had a 5-2 lead after three frames but Reading scored four times off the bullpen to grab the victory...Jordan Betts went 2-for-3 with a 2-run single in the nightcap.

