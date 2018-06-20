Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs. Bowie - Game #69 & 70

The Harrisburg Senators (36-32) and Bowie Baysox (30-37) continue their four-game series with a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

TODAY'S GAME The Senators finish the homestand with a four-game series against the Bowie Baysox which continues with a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon. The Senators look to bounce back after dropping the series opener 5-4 in 10 innings. The teams play a twin bill in order to makeup their postponed game from April 15. The Senators and Baysox are scheduled to play 22 games this season, the most games the Senators play against any Eastern League opponent. The Senators are 5-5 against the Baysox, including winning two out of three in their last series in Bowie May 14-16.

EXTRA DOSE OF EXTRAS The Senators played their 10th extra inning game of the season Tuesday night, the second highest amount in the Eastern League. The six extra inning wins for the Senators are the most in the league.

DOUBLE DOSE The Senators play their third doubleheader of the season on Wednesday afternoon and their first against Bowie. The Senators are 3-3 in doubleheaders this season, and have split each of their first three twin bills.

ONE-RUN TO RULE THEM ALL With their 6-5 victory on Sunday, the Senators won their 15th one-run game, the highest total in the Eastern League. The Senators are now 15-8 (.682) in one-run games, the second highest winning percentage in the league, with Altoona the only other team that has won a higher percentage (14-5, .737).

BESTING THE WEST The Senators have not lost a series against the Western Division this season. The Senators have won six series against the West, including six of the last seven series, and have split four sets. The Senators are 22-12 against the West this season. The Senators are in the midst of a stretch where they play 23 consecutive games against the division. IT'S ABOUT HOW YOU START AND HOW YOU FINISH The Senators are 28-5 (.848) when they score first which is the best winning percentage when a team scores first in the Eastern League. In addition they are 22-9 (.710) when scoring last, which is third highest mark in the league. SENATORS STARTING PITCHERS Luis Reyes starts game one of the twin bill for the Senators. The right-hander is 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA across 12 starts this season. For more information on Reyes, please turn to page two of the game notes. Austen Williams makes his first start of the season in game two. The right-hander started every game in his minor league career prior to this season, where he's only pitched in relief.

BOWIE STARTING PITCHERS The Baysox counter with starter Brian Gonzalez in game one. The left-hander is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA across five starts this season. Christian Binford starts game two of the twin bill. The right- hander is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA across six games and two starts. Binford was on the disabled list from April 15 to May 26.

