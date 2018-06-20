Dunkin' Donuts Park Named 2018 Best Double-A Ballpark

June 20, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by Ballpark Digest that Dunkin' Donuts Park has been selected as the "Best Double-A ballpark in America," for the second straight year. It is the first time that a minor league ballpark has won the award in consecutive seasons. PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, won the award in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016.

The Yard Goats opened Dunkin' Donuts Park in 2017 and played in front of 41 sellouts last season. This year, the Yard Goats are leading the entire Eastern League in total attendance (216,370) and have played in front of 20 sellout crowds. The Yard Goats have been sold out each game over the past four weekends (Friday-Sunday) and have played in front of standing room crowds in 18 of the past 25 games in Hartford.

"Yard Goats fans continue to demonstrate a vibrant passion for Dunkin' Donuts Park," said General Manager Mike Abramson. "It's truly an honor to be named Best Double-A Ballpark for the second year in a row, and to win in back-to-back years as only a Major League franchise has before."

The Hartford Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park for their next homestand on Monday, June 25 and host the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants affiliate) at 7:05 PM. Tickets for all home games are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.