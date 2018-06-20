Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #70 - Rumble Ponies (34-35) at Thunder (40-29) - 7:00 PM

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"The best umpired game is the game in which the fans cannot recall the umpires who worked it." -Bill Klem

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(34-35), 3rd Eastern Division, 7.5 GB

(New York Mets)

TRENTON THUNDER

(40-29), T-1st Eastern Division, 1.5 GB

(New York Yankees)

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 7:00 PM

ARM & HAMMER Park - Trenton, NJ

RHP Marcos Molina (1-7, 5.58) vs. RHP Domingo Acevedo (1-1, 3.42)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PONIES STRETCH SKID AFTER SERIES-OPENING LOSS: Trenton scored in four different frames on Tuesday night, leading the Thunder past the Rumble Ponies, 7-3. Trenton's win is their third in three tries against Binghamton, sending the Ponies to seven losing streak. The last Binghamton win came back on June 10 at Trenton in the prior series' finale.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Marcos Molina makes his 12th Eastern League start of the season, in search of his second win and first since May 13. The 23-year-old has lost three straight starts, including his last on June 14 against Altoona. He allowed nine hits and four earned runs over six innings in the series-finale, as Binghamton was swept.

GOING UNDER: Binghamton is under .500 for the first time since May 12 after a loss to Portland when they were 16-17.

SINKING FAST: The Rumble Ponies are 7.5 games back of first-place New Hampshire, the furthest they've been from the Eastern Division's top spot all season.

HOLY HIT: Rumble Ponies pitching has allowed at least 10 hits in all seven of the Rumble Ponies loss during the losing streak.

EARLY BIRD, NO WORM: Binghamton scored first on Tuesday for the first time in six games.

HITTING THE RUMBLE STRIPS: Binghamton has lost seven straight games for the first time since May 2016 when they dropped eight in a row.

SCOTTY DOESN'T KNOW: Scott Copeland allowed 10 hits in Tuesday's loss, marking the first time in his nine-year professional career he's given up at least 10 hits in back-to-back starts.

ALLEN LIFTS OFF: Josh Allen began Tuesday's game by hitting his first affiliated baseball home run off the left field foul pole. The long ball was Binghamton's 67th, passing the 2017 Rumble Ponies regular season total.

HALF WAY THERE: Wednesday's game is Binghamton's 70th off the 2018 regular season, marking the halfway mark in the 140-game schedule.

THE UGLY TRUTH: Over the last 10 games, Rumble Ponies pitching is allowing an average of 11.6 hits/game, a .326 opponent average, and a 6.08 ERA. That elevates in the last seven contests to 12.6 hits/game, .342 opponent average, and 6.06 ERA

UP NEXT: Binghamton finishes its weeklong road trip in Trenton on Thursday night. Rumble Ponies wins leader RHP Nabil Crismatt gets the ball in the series finale with first pitch at ARM & HAMMER Park scheduled for 7:00 PM. Binghamton returns to the diamond on Friday at NYSEG Stadium to begin a seven-game homestand against Hartford and Trenton.

