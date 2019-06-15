Sea Dogs Game Notes June 15th at Akron RubberDucks

June 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (1-3, 3.55)

Akron: LHP Tanner Tully (5-5, 4.03)

NEWS AND NOTES

SATURDAY IN THE (CANAL) PARK: The Portland Sea Dogs are 2-2 during a nine-game road trip, which continues on Saturday night against the Akron RubberDucks (Indians affiliate) from Canal Park...With a win tonight, the 'Dogs clinch the series, and will have back-to-back series wins in Akron for the first time since 2011-12...Lefty Dedgar Jimenez returns to Portland after two starts with Triple-A Pawtucket and makes his second career start against Akron.

WADE WAS OUTSTANDING: Tanner Wade (W, 1-1)fired seven innings on just one run, as Portland grabbed the series opener, 3-1...Wade yielded a run-scoring double to Alex Call in the sixth inning but escaped further damage in the inning on a line-out double play...The 'Dogs scored singles runs in their first two at-bats against losing pitcher Evan Mitchell (0-2)...Durbin Feltman worked the final two innings to secure his third save of the year.

