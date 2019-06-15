Erie SeaWolves vs. Hartford Yard Goats - Game Notes

June 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (30-32, 4TH WEST, 8.0 GB 1st Half) VS. HARTFORD YARD GOATS (37-28, 3RD EAST, 0.5 GB 1st Half)

RHP SPENSER WATKINS (1-0, 3.48 ERA) VS. RHP RICO GARCIA (8-1, 1.88 ERA)

SATURDAY, JUNE 15 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #63 * HOME GAME #33 * NIGHT GAME #43

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves try to rebound from back-to-back losses in the middle of a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at UPMC Park. Last night, the 'Wolves left 10 men on base and six in scoring position en route to a 5-3 defeat. Spenser Watkins takes the mound for Erie, making just his fourth appearance and third start in Double-A this season. Watkins returned from Triple-A Toledo on June 13, having pitched in nine games, making eight starts for the Mud Hens. Watkins was 5-2 with a 5.83 ERA in 46.1 innings for Toledo. He made three quality starts and set a season-high with six strikeouts on two separate occasions (May 7 at Rochester & June 4 at Columbus). Rico Garcia toes the rubber for Hartford and enters the game leading the Eastern League with eight wins. The right-hander also ranks second in strikeouts (85) and third in ERA (1.88). In his lone start against Erie, Garcia allowed one earned run on five hits across six innings. He has won four straight starts and has surrendered just one earned run in his past 13.1 innings.

Sun., June 16 vs. Hartford 1:35 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-5, 4.50 ERA) vs. LHP Jack Wynkoop (5-6, 3.12 ERA)

Mon., June 17 vs. Portland 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (4-4, 3.70 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Houck (6-4, 3.98 ERA)

Tue., June 18 vs. Portland 7:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 5.13 ERA) vs. LHP Matthew Kent (1-2, 3.47 ERA)

Wed., June 19 vs. Portland 12:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (5-4, 2.35 ERA) vs. RHP Konner Wade (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 26

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Alex Faedo struck out 10 hitters on Wednesday, the 15th time this season an Erie starter has punched out 8+

- Tonight will be the fifth of six meetings in 2019 between Erie and Hartford (three at Dunkin' Donuts Park - May 20-22, three at UPMC Park - June 14-16)

- Erie is hitting a league-low .193 with runners in scoring position and two-outs (218 at-bats)

- The SeaWolves +25 run differential is fourth-best in the EL and the Yard Goats +28 is first

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .246 batting average while Hartford is second-to-last at .226

- The Yard Goats have scored the third-fewest runs in the EL (232) while the SeaWolves are seventh (253)

- Erie has struck out 514 times (second-fewest in the EL) while Hartford has gone down on strikes 555 times (fifth-most)

- Both teams are in the bottom five in walks. Erie is 9th (197) while Hartford is 10th (196)

- Hartford has slugged the most home runs in the league (54). Erie ranks eighth in home runs (44)

- The Goats own the league's best pitching staff (2.81 ERA) while the SeaWolves are fourth (3.38 ERA)

- This series features the EL's top-two starting staffs. Hartford's starters have a 3.05 ERA and Erie starters own a 3.12 ERA

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a league-low .226 average against while Hartford pitchers have walked the fewest (158)

- Erie boasts the league's third-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Hartford owns the fifth-best defense (.980)

- In 2018, the SeaWolves went 5-1 against the Yard Goats and 3-0 at UPMC Park

