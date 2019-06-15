Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #62 Rumble Ponies (33-28) vs. Altoona Curve (33-31) - 6:35PM

June 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(33-28), 4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

ALTOONA CURVE

(33-31) 2nd Western Division

(Pittsburgh Pirates)

Saturday June 15, 2019- 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

RHP Pedro Vasquez (5-1, 2.60 ERA) vs. RHP Luc Rennie (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies continue their three-game series against the Altoona Curve this evening.

LAST TIME OUT: The Ponies dropped their third game in a row falling to the Curve in the series opener 6-2 Friday night. Binghamton has struggled of late as they have dropped 10 of their last 13 games. Last night, they were 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 on base. Binghamton fell to 10-16 at home, compared with an Eastern League best 23-12 on the road.

TIGHT EASTERN DIVISION RACE: The Rumble Ponies remain in fourth place in the Eastern Division, two and a half games behind first place Trenton and Reading. Hartford is a half game back in second.

RENNIE'S NO-HIT DEBUT: RHP Luc Rennie makes his second start for the Rumble Ponies this evening. In his debut last Sunday at Hartford, Rennie threw five-no hit frames. Issuing just two walks and striking out nine. Rennie began the season with St. Lucie where he was 4-2 with a 4.24ERA in 9 starts.

CRISP DEFENSIVELY: Altoona comes into tonight's game with the fewest errors (35) in the Eastern League. The Curve have won 8 of their last 10.

SANCHEZ HITTING STREAK: Ali Sanchez is currently on a seven-game hitting streak. The Ponies catcher finished last night's game 3-5, with a run scored and an RBI.

LACK OF RELIEF: The Ponies bullpen has struggled over the past five games. In that stretch, Binghamton relievers have allowed 11 runs over 17 innings (5.82 ERA). On May 27, the Binghamton bullpen only had a 2.54 ERA.

HOME COOKING: The Ponies are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 14 of 17 games at NYSEG Stadium. So far they are 1-4. After a brief three-game road trip to New Hampshire next week, they return home for a three-game series with Richmond (6/21-6/23). That is followed by a five-game series vs. Erie (6/24-6/26).

OWEN LIKES THE SOUTHERN TIER: Altoona infielder Hunter Owen is hitting .462 against the Ponies this year in four games at NYSEG Stadium, including a home run. Last night he was 3-3, with two runs scored. He currently leads the Eastern League in batting average (.300). Braxton Lee is currently third in that category (.297).

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies wrap up their six-game homestand on Fathers Day against the Curve with first pitch at 2:05PM.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.