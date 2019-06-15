Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Reading

Harrisburg Senators (40-26) vs. Reading Fightin Phils (37-27)

RH Mario Sanchez (4-0, 3.06) vs. LH David Parkinson (5-3, 3.54)

Game 67 - Saturday, June 15 @ 6:00 p.m. - FNB Field

Today's Senators starting lineup:

Tyler Goeddel, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 2B

Chuck Taylor, LF

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Dante Bichette Jr., 1B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Mario Sanchez, SP

LAST GAME

Harrisburg rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning but came up short in a 3-1 loss to Reading Friday night at FNB Field. The 5,271 fans were treated to a quick moving game until the last of the ninth, when the Senators sent seven batters to plate and had the game end with the tying and winning runs on base. Harrisburg managed just 4 hits.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game two of a three-game weekend series at FNB Field tonight.

Harrisburg is 7-7 against Reading, but the Fightin Phils have taken 7 of the last 10 against the Sens.

The Senators are in a stretch of 30 of 33 games against divisional opponents. They're 2-2 during the stretch.

Harrisburg is 13-9 at home since May 1 including two series sweeps.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS

On the mound for the Senators is RH Mario Sanchez. He's making his fourth consecutive start since returning from Fresno. His last start was at Reading last Sunday night. For more on Sanchez, please see his starting pitchers page on page 2.

Reading sends LH David Parkinson to hill tonight. The 23-year-old is making his 11start this season and his third start against the Senators. He's 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in the two starts vs. Harrisburg. He's perfect away from First Energy Stadium with a 4-0 record and a 1.99 ERA in four road starts. He's the #21 prospect in the Phils organization according to MLB.com.

READING

They're 37-27 and tied with Trenton for first place in the Eastern Division. Both Trenton and Reading have three games remaining in the first half.

Reading is 5-5 in their past 10 games and 18-12 away from home.

In June they're 7-7 and hitting .245 with 12HR and 49 RS. On the hill they have a 3.48 ERA.

Reading has seven MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by #2 RHP Adonis Medina.

They have 24 players that have been with the Phillies their entire career and 17 are AA rookies.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 42 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. The roster has evolved from having 11 Double-A rookies to start the season to now there are 10 on the active roster. There are 15 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 6 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 18 were in the Nats organization last year.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg is 6-6 in a stretch of 15 straight NL games with only 6 of the 15 at home.

The Sens monthly: June 6-6, .256 8HR 51RS and a 3.25 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

Harrisburg has four games remaining in the first half, two with Reading and two at Altoona, Monday and Tuesday. The second half begins Wednesday with the final game of a three-game series in Altoona.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half.

