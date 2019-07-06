Sea Dogs Game Notes July 6th at New Hampshire

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (2-0, 2.25)

New Hampshire: RHP Willy Ortiz (3-4, 5.16)

NEWS AND NOTES

HEATING UP BEFORE THE BREAK: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) continue their four-game series on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium...Portland is seeking their first seven-game winning streak since winning ten straight games on August 15-25, 2014...LHP Daniel McGrath is on the mound tonight, taking the rotation spot of RHP Tanner Houck (moved to the bullpen).

14 TIMES THE FUN: The Sea Dogs hit three homers and delivered 14 hits in an 11-5 win over the Fisher Cats on Saturday...LHP Matthew Kent (4-2) worked six innings on nine hits and three runs to earn the win...Portland used a six-run fifth inning to put the game away...DH Joey Curletta picked up his first 3 RBI with Portland, leading off the second inning with a solo-homer...1B Jerry Downs and LF Tate Matheny each homered.

