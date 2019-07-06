Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #84 Rumble Ponies (6-13) vs. Akron RubberDucks (7-11) - 6:35PM

July 6, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(6-13, 41-42), 5th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

AKRON RUBBERDUCKS

(7-11, 41-46), 5th Western Division

(Cleveland Indians)

Saturday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Harol Gonzalez (3-3, 3.33 ERA) vs. LHP Eli Lingos (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies play the third game their four-game series at home against the Akron RubberDucks. This is the last series before the All-Star break.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the RubberDucks 5-0 Friday night. Akron scored all of its runs on back-to-back homers with two out in the third inning. Trenton Brooks hit a grand slam to right, and Nellie Rodriguez followed with a solo home run to left. RHP Austin McGeorge suffered the loss as he was tagged with all five runs in three innings of work. Canandaigua, NY, native LHP Adam Scott picked up the win with six scoreless innings and struck out seven.

MAZEIKA VS. AKRON: After collecting a hit Friday night, Patrick Mazeika is hitting a team-best .440 with four RBI and three doubles in seven games against the RubberDucks this year.

HOME RUN COMPARISON: After hitting two home runs Friday night, the RubberDucks brought their season total to an EL-best 77 homers, 10 more than Bowie, who is in second. The Ponies, meanwhile have 48 homers, the fewest in the EL.

BARNES CATCHES FIRE: Barrett Barnes is riding a nine-game hitting streak, his longest of 2019. During this stretch, he is hitting .333 (11-33) with seven RBI and three homers. Barnes sits fifth in the EL in OPS (.839).

SCORELESS BULLPEN: The Rumble Ponies bullpen has kept the RubberDucks scoreless in nine innings this series. Binghamton relievers have struck out 10 and only issued five hits and three walks over the last two nights.

AKRON'S .300 HITTER: Ernie Clement is one of three hitters batting .300 or better. He sits third in the Eastern League in batting average at .300 even. He has reached base safely in 28 of 29 games. Clement is hitting .342 (41-120) with six RBI in that stretch.

"THE OFFICE" NIGHT AT NYSEG STADIUM: The Rumble Ponies welcome "The Office" star Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) to tonight's game. The Ponies are also wearing their "Spiedies" uniforms. These specialty uniforms are worn once a month through August.

FIVE PONIES HEADING TO ASG: Five members of the Rumble Ponies have been selected to this year's Eastern League all-star game. They are RHP Harol Gonzalez, second basemen Sam Haggerty, outfielder Braxton Lee, catcher/first basemen Patrick Mazeika, and RHP Adonis Uceta.

COMING UP: The Ponies play their final game before the all-star break Sunday afternoon as they wrap up a four-game series against Akron. First pitch is at 2:05PM. Binghamton returns to action Thursday to start a five-game series in Portland.

