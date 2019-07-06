Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes

July 6, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (13-4, T-1ST WEST, -- GB 2nd Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (11-6, 3RD WEST, 2.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP ANTHONY CASTRO (3-1, 3.97 ERA) VS. RHP CODY BOLTON (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

SATURDAY, JULY 6 * 6:00 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PNG FIELD * GAME #84 * ROAD GAME #41 * NIGHT GAME #61

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves try to break a two-game skid against the Altoona Curve in game three of four at PNG Field. Last night, Erie was shut out for the fifth time this season and first since June 9 (1-0 loss at Trenton). Anthony Castro tries to get the 'Wolves back in the win column and has allowed three earned runs in his past three starts (18.2 IP). In his last start on July 1 versus Binghamton, the right-hander surrendered two earned runs on four hits in six innings while striking out six and walking a season-high five. As a starter this season, Castro owns a 3-1 record and 2.60 ERA in 45.0 innings. Cody Bolton is making his third Double-A start after being promoted to Altoona on June 26. In both of his previous starts, Bolton allowed four earned runs and did not pitch past the fifth inning. The right-hander was a sixth-round selection by Pittsburgh in 2017 out of Tracy High School in Tracy, CA.

Sun., July 7 at Altoona 2:00 p.m. LHP Tarik Skubal (AA Debut) vs. LHP Domingo Robles (2-1, 4.13 ERA)

Thu., July 11 vs. Altoona 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Fri., July 12 vs. Altoona 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Sat., July 13 vs. Altoona 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize (currently on IL) is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Last night's 3-0 defeat was Erie's fifth shutout loss of the season and first since June 9 (1-0 at Trenton)

- The last time Erie entered the month of July with an overall record above .500 was 2013 (41-39)

- By winning percentage, Erie had the fifth-best month of June in franchise history (16-11, .593)

- Today is the 15th of 23 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +47 run differential is first in the EL (+25 in second half) and the Curve's +7 is tied for ninth

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Altoona is second at .246

- Altoona is sixth in the EL with 339 runs scored and Erie is fifth with 343

- Erie has now slugged 61 home runs this season with a league-best 43 of them coming at UPMC Park

- Erie has struck out 665 times (tied second-fewest in the EL) while Altoona has gone down on strikes 709 times (seventh)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.30) while the Curve staff ranks eighth (3.61)

- Altoona arms have walked the third-fewest (235) in the league and Erie is tied for fourth (263)

- Erie relievers have a 3.59 ERA (10th in the EL) and Altoona has a 3.26 ERA (8th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .231 batting average which is tied for second in the league

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Altoona's defense is first (.985)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-9 at UPMC Park

Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2019

