Scrappers Return to Eastwood Field August 5-10

August 2, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Vs. West Virginia Black Bears (Pirates) and Auburn Doubledays (Nationals)

Monday, August 5 vs. West Virginia @ 7:05pm

It's Every Monday Matters presented by Pizza Joe's and 106.1 The Bull. Bring a donation of non-perishable food, gently used clothing or a new book and receive a General Admission ticket. It's also Home & Garden Night presented by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of the Valley. Over fifteen businesses will be available on the concourse providing, tips, tricks and information about your interior and exterior updates.

Tuesday, August 6 vs. West Virginia @ 7:05pm

It's All You Can Eat Tuesday presented by 1390 The Sports Animal! Add $15 for adults and $12 for kids on to your ticket price and you can get all you can eat hot dogs, burgers, soft tacos, French fries, nachos, popcorn and soft drinks through the 7th inning! It's also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive half priced Upper Box seat tickets.

Wednesday, August 7 vs. West Virginia @ 7:05pm

It's Military Appreciation Night presented by NECA/IBEW Electricians and 27 WKBN & WYTV 33 with radio partner 570 WKBN. Show your Military ID and get two free Upper Box Seat tickets. It is also Wendy's® Wednesday! Get buy one, get one free Upper Box Seat tickets with a Wendy's receipt or voucher from participating Wendy's locations. It's also $2 Pizza Slice Night at the main concession stands presented by Marco's Pizza.

Thursday, August 8 vs. Auburn @ 7:05 PM

It's Buck Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube and radio partner 93.3 The Wolf. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long.

Friday, August 9 vs. Auburn @ 7:05pm

Come early and stay late! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shane Bieber bobblehead presented by Auto Owners Insurance (Daubenmire Insurance Agency, Paige & Byrnes Insurance Agency and Champion Insurance of Austintown - Tom Uher) and 21 WFMJ. Stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Chevy All Stars, media partner 21 WFMJ & WBCB and radio partner Mix 98.9. It's Mystery Bobblehead night. Fans can make a blind purchase of a bobblehead or autographed baseball for $10. Proceeds from the Mystery Bobbleheads will benefit the Luke Holko Fund. It's also Scout Night! Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are welcome to join us for a night out.

Saturday, August 10 vs. Auburn @ 7:05pm

The Scrappers will don Fauxback specialty jerseys and fans can imagine what the Scrappers would have been like in the 70's presented by Western Reserve Orthotics & Prosthetics Centre, Inc. Jerseys will be available for auction at the game and on the LiveSource app with proceeds benefiting Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley. It's CommUNITY night presented by Allegiant. For a $5 raffle ticket, fans will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Allegiant Flight voucher. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Akron Children's Hospital Mahon.

New York-Penn League Stories from August 2, 2019

