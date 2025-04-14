Scrappers Egg Hunt at Eastwood Field Postponed to Wednesday, April 16th, 2025

April 14, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, OH - Due to the forecasted rain and to have a pleasant experience for everyone, the Scrappers Egg Hunt at Eastwood Field is postponed to Wednesday, April 16th. The Egg Hunt is presented by Dave & Buster's with partner sponsors Molly Maid, Continuing Healthcare Solutions and Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care. Gates will open at 5:00pm with the first egg hunt to start at 6:00pm. The Egg Hunt will feature three age groups: 1-4, 5-8 and 9-12. There will be a variety of activities for children including photos with the Easter Bunny and Scrappy, face painting, balloon twisting and more.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. Both children and adults will need a ticket. Tickets are $5.00 for children and $1.00 for adults. Tickets are on sale now at the Scrappers Front Office and online at www.mvscrappers.com.

The Scrappers will also offer an exclusive "Egg-Stra" Package for an additional $20. This package baseball themed goodies, candy and a 2025 General Admission Ticket Voucher.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and the Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2025 season at Eastwood Field on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

