Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field on June 14

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce that they will host a Taco and Margarita Festival on Saturday, June 14 at Eastwood Field. The event will run from 11am-4pm and fans can enjoy an array of tacos, margaritas and live entertainment throughout the event.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets include entry into the festival (food purchased separately) and are $10 in advance. General admission tickets will cost $20 on the day of the event. A limited number of VIP packages are available, which include two margarita vouchers and a festival T-shirt. The VIP package is $45 in advance and $60 on the day of the event.

Vendors interested in participating in the Taco and Margarita Festival can contact the Scrappers Front Office at 330-505-0000 or email jtaylor@mvscrappers.com.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

