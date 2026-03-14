Scoring on Your Birthday Just Feels RightFirst for KC Current from Bethune and She Did It Her Way

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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