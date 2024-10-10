Schwindt, O'brien Assigned to Ghost Pirates

October 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has been assigned forwards Kai Schwindt and Jay O'Brien by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

Schwindt, 20, appeared in one game for the Checkers and six with the Florida Everblades during the 2023-24 season before returning to the Ontario Hockey League, where he posted 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 33 games for the Sarnia Sting. Through seven professional games, the Kitchener, ON, native has recorded one assist. Schwindt played previously in the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads from 2021-23. The 6-foot-3 winger tallied 65 points in 187 career games throughout his junior hockey career.

O'Brien, 24, missed the entire 2023-24 season due to injury while with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The Hingham, MA, native notched 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists) in 104 games in four collegiate seasons from 2018-23, including one year at Providence College and three at Boston University. He was previously selected in the first round (19th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

-GHOST PIRATES-

Group deposits are now available for the 2024-25 season! Whether you're hosting a company outing or bringing a group of friends together, Ghost Pirates games provide a terrific experience with discounted tickets, exclusive seating options and more! New seats have been added at the west end of the arena! For additional information, click here to fill out a group outing interest form!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.