Solar Bears Training Camp Resumes Friday at Orlando Ice Den

October 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced it will resume hockey activities on Friday, October 11 at Orlando Ice Den in Maitland, Florida, following hurricane Milton touching down in Central Florida.

Goalie session: 1:45 - 2:00 p.m.

Practice: 2:00 - 2:45 p.m.

Intersquad scrimmage: 3:00 - 3:45 p.m.

All practice times are subject to change.

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the Orlando Ice Den, which is open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video record of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The Orlando Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.