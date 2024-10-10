Rush Add Goaltender Connor Murphy from Calgary Wranglers

October 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been assigned to the club from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Murphy, 26, split time last season between the Rush and the Wranglers. With the Rush, Murphy appeared in 18 games, earned seven wins, and recorded a 3.43 goals against average. In 15 Wranglers games, Murphy played to an outstanding 2.54 GAA and .922 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound goaltender appeared between the pipes for the Calgary Flames at their Prospects Camp in September, where he competed against other NHL teams' prospects. The Wranglers re-signed him to an AHL/ECHL contract over the summer.

A native of Hudson Falls, New York, Murphy stayed close to home to play college hockey. He skated in 91 collegiate games between Northeastern University and Union College.

2024 Rapid City Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar & Grill, continues through Thursday, October 17th. Check out the team's intrasquad scrimmage, free and open to the public, on Saturday, October 12th at The Monument Ice Arena. Lock in your season tickets or mini plans today and get access to the Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Launch Party on Tuesday, October 15th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

