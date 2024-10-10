Railers Get Six Skaters from Bridgeport

October 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today forwards Matthew Kopperud, Justin Gill, and Jack Randl, along with defensemen Cam McDonald, Christian Krygier, and Matias Rajaniemi have been assigned on loan by the Bridgeport Islanders to the Worcester Railers.

The Railers training camp roster is now at 30 players.

Gill, 21, enters his first season after signing an AHL contract with the Bridgeport Islanders on July 3rd, 2024. The 6'1", 190lb forward was drafted #145 overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. He starts his professional career following a five-year stint in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League between the Charlottetown Islanders, Sherbrooke Phoenix, and Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

With Baie-Comeau, Gill was the second leading scorer in the league with 98 points (40G, 58A) in 65 games. Gill went to the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Championship with Baie-Comeau before losing the series 4-0 to Drummondville. He was the third leading scorer among all skaters in the playoffs, tallying 25 points (11G, 14A) in 17 games played. Over his five-year QMJHL career, the St-Joseph-du-Lac native scored 270 points (115G, 155A) in 285 games played.

Kopperud, 25, comes to Worcester after having played two games for the Railers on an ATO at the end of the 23-24 season, along with three games under an ATO with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League. Prior to playing in Bridgeport, the 6'1", 194lb forward played a four-year career at Arizona State University. During his senior season, he led Arizona State with a career-high 23 goals, tying the program record.

Across his four-year Sun-Devil career, the Denver, CO, native totaled 107 points in 118 games played, scoring 64 goals and 43 assists. He left Arizona State as the program leader in power play goals (41) and game-winning goals (11). He finished second in career points (108) and career goals (64). Prior to collegiate hockey, he spent one season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League, scoring 41 points (17G, 24A) in 46 games played.

Krygier, 24, returns to Worcester for his second season with the Railers while under contract with the Bridgeport Islanders. Krygier was also assigned to Worcester during their 2023 training camp last season. During the 23-24 season, Krygier got into 31 games for Worcester, scoring 11 points (2G, 9A) to go with 37 penalty minutes and a +3 rating. He first joined the Bridgeport Islanders for two games at the end of the 2022-23 season after finishing his five-year career with the Michigan State University Spartans. The Orlando, FL native was drafted by the Islanders #196 overall in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

In 158 career games with Michigan State, the 6'2", 192lb defenseman scored 20 points (4G, 16A) to go with 228 penalty minutes. He played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2016-2018. Krygier recorded 13 total points (2G, 11A) in 98 games with the Stars. His twin brother Cole was drafted five spots behind him in the 2018 NHL Entry draft at #201 by the Florida Panthers. Cole's rights were traded to the Los Angeles Kings who signed him to a two-year entry-level deal at the conclusion of the 2022-23 college season.

McDonald, 23, signed an AHL deal with the Bridgeport Islanders on March 26th, 2024. The 5'9", 174lb defenseman played five seasons with the Providence College Friars. Across his 162 career games at the NCAA level, he totaled 31 points (9G, 22A) along with a +14 rating. McDonald served as the captain for the Friars in 23-24, tying his career high in points at seven, and recording a new high in assists at six.

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, McDonald split two seasons between the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL and Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League. With Muskegon, the Eagle River, AK native had 15 points (3G, 12A) in 59 games played to go with 37 penalty minutes and a +8 rating. With Kenai River, McDonald totaled 39 points (2G, 37A) in 59 games.

Rajaniemi, 22, comes to Worcester for his first professional season in North America. He signed an AHL contract with the Bridgeport Islanders on March 26th, 2024. The Lahti, Finland native has played in Liiga, the top Finnish league across the past five seasons. In 200 games played between SaiPa and Pelicans, the 6'4", 203 lb defenseman had 30 points (4G, 26A). Rajaniemi was drafted #183 overall by the New York Islanders in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Randl, 24, signed a contract with the Bridgeport Islanders for the 24-25 season on April 4th, 2024. He played three games for Bridgeport at the end of the 23-24 season on an ATO. The Carpentersville, IL native spent four seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks, where he had 26 points (13G, 13A) in 39 games played. Randl led the team in 2022-23 with a career-high 18 goals and 34 points. He had 93 points in 134 career games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Prior to his time with the Mavericks, he played four seasons between the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League, the U.S. National U18 Team, and the University of Michigan. In 158 USHL games, the 5'10", 190lb forward had 100 points (41G, 59A).

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

The first week of Worcester Railers Training Camp is open to the general public for free at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The first week of practice culminates in two preseason games, including one at the Worcester Ice Center on Saturday, October 12th at 7pm. Fans can secure their free tickets for the event here. Fans have the option to make a minimum $5 donation during the process of securing tickets with proceeds benefitting the Seppe Struppa family.

For the remaining training camp schedule, check below:

Friday 10/11 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Sidney J. Watson Arena (Brunswick, ME)

Saturday 10/12 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center (Lamacchia Realty Rink, Worcester, MA)

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.