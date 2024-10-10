Vincent Sévigny Joins the Lions
October 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Quebec defenseman Vincent Sévigny joins the Trois-Rivières Lions from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.
Prior to joining the Canadiens organisation, he played 2 seasons with the Bridgeport, New York Islanders' affiliate in the AHL.
Sévigny also played 4 seasons in the QMJHL. He was captain of the St. John Sea Dogs, where he won the Memorial Cup, the most coveted trophy in Canadian junior field hockey.
Sévigny is back in Trois-Rivières. He played 2 seasons with the Estacades in the M18AAA. He was team captain in his 2nd season.
