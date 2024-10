ECHL Transactions - October 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday October 10, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Fort Wayne:

Adam Conkling, G

Greenville:

Troy Murray, D

Rapid City:

Brady DeVries, G

South Carolina:

Parker Milner, G

Worcester:

Anthony Hora, D

Zach Nazzarett, F

Dilan Savenkov, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Mark Duarte, F added to training camp roster 10/10

Delete Ryan Wells, D suspended by Allen 10/10

Atlanta:

Add Chad Nychuk, D assigned by Milwaukee 10/10

Cincinnati:

Add Nikolai Knyzhov, D signed ECHL SPC 10/10

Add Jon Gillies, G signed contract 10/10

Greenville:

Add Colton Young, F assigned by Ontario 10/10

Add Dryden McKay, G assigned by Ontario 10/10

Add Bryce Brodzinski, F assigned by Ontario 10/10

Idaho:

Add Mark Olver, F added to training camp roster 10/10

Norfolk:

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Manitoba 10/10

Add Sanghoon Shin, F added to training camp roster 10/10

Rapid City:

Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary 10/10

Tahoe:

Add Samuel Mayer, D assigned by Henderson 10/10

Add Simon Pinard, F assigned by Henderson 10/10

Trois-Rivières:

Add Wyatt McLeod, D added to training camp roster/claimed from Bloomington 10/10

Tulsa:

Add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim 10/10

Wichita:

Add Gannon Laroque, D assigned from SJ Barracuda by SJ Sharks 10/10

Add Gabriel Carriere, G assigned by San Jose Barracuda 10/10

Add Jérémie Bucheler, D assigned by San Jose Barracuda 10/10

Add Aaron Dell, G assigned by San Jose Barracuda 10/10

Worcester:

Add Matt Kopperud, F assigned by Bridgeport 10/10

Add Jack Randl, F assigned by Bridgeport 10/10

Add Justin Gill, F assigned by Bridgeport 10/10

Add Matias Rajaniemi, F assigned by Bridgeport 10/10

Add Cam McDonald, D assigned by Bridgeport 10/10

Add Christian Krygier, D assigned by Bridgeport 10/10

