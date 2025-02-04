Savoie Shines at AHL All-Star Classic

February 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Condors rookie and all-star selection Matthew Savoie shined at the AHL All-Star Classic held in Palm Desert, Calif. A night after winning the CCM Fastest Skater Award, the 21-year old had a goal and two assists in round robin play of the tournament for Team Pacific.

In game two of the tournament, Savoie set up Reign forward Samuel Fagemo before scoring the game-tying goal himself to force a shootout.

In game three, he fed Wranglers forward Rory Kerins for the opening tally.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.