Central Division Wins All-Star Challenge in Dramatic Fashion

PALM DESERT, Calif. ... The Central Division pulled out a 2-1 shootout win over the Atlantic Division in the championship game to take the title at the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday night at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Rockford IceHogs defenseman Kevin Korchinski won most valuable player honors after recording four points in the round-robin portion of the evening before scoring the decisive shootout goal in the championship game.

Texas Stars rookie Justin Hryckowian also had a goal and three assists and the Iowa Wild's Brendan Gaunce scored three goals for the Central, who won the All-Star Challenge for the first time since 2017. Sebastian Cossa of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Matthew Murray of the Milwaukee Admirals combined to allow just seven goals on the night, and Grand Rapids' Austin Watson scored twice to spark a comeback in the final round-robin game to send the Central to the final.

Owen Beck, who missed Sunday's Skills Competition while on recall to the Montreal Canadiens, celebrated his 21st birthday with three goals for the North Division. Springfield Thunderbirds rookie Dalibor Dvorsky led the Atlantic Division with two goals and an assist, and Calgary Wranglers forward Rory Kerins and Ontario Reign forward Samuel Fagemo scored twice apiece for the Pacific Division.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge featured 21 former first- or second-round NHL draft picks, and 19 players who have skated in the National Hockey League already this season.

The road to the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs continues when the American Hockey League's 89th season resumes on Friday.

2025 AHL All-Star Challenge Results

Game 1 - Pacific Division 3, North Division 2

Game 2 - Central Division 3, Atlantic Division 0

Game 3 - North Division 4, Central Division 2

Game 4 - Atlantic Division 4, Pacific Division 3 (SO)

Game 5 - Atlantic Division 2, North Division 1

Game 6 - Central Division 5, Pacific Division 2

Championship - Central Division 2, Pacific Division 1 (SO)

