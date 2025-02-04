$3 Beer Friday and Oilers Night Details
February 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors are home Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. looking to continue their hot run on a six-game homestand!
Friday is a $3 Beer Night presented by Sunny 105.3 FM and American Business Machines. Enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and NUTRL at the game from doors open through the end of the first intermission.
Saturday is 'Oilers Night' presented Live 95.3 FM and Berry Corporation as we pay tribute to the oil industry. The team will wear specialty Oilers Night jerseys for a charity auction, PLUS there are many great items you can win at the game! Those items include an Edmonton Oilers team signed jersey, an all-expense paid trip to see the Oilers play in LA in April, an authentic BAK Oilers game-issued jersey, and a Connor McDavid signed jumbo card.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kevin Korchinski Named AHL All-Star MVP - Rockford IceHogs
- $3 Beer Friday and Oilers Night Details - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 17 - Syracuse Crunch
- Central Division Wins 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge in Dramatic Fashion - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Penguins Exit All-Star Break with Fresh Matchups on Home Ice - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shine at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 4th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: A Gem of a Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Central Division Wins All-Star Challenge in Dramatic Fashion - AHL
- Hebig Tallies Three Points for Pacific Division in 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge - Tucson Roadrunners
- Savoie Shines at AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.