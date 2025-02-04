$3 Beer Friday and Oilers Night Details

February 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are home Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. looking to continue their hot run on a six-game homestand!

Friday is a $3 Beer Night presented by Sunny 105.3 FM and American Business Machines. Enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and NUTRL at the game from doors open through the end of the first intermission.

Saturday is 'Oilers Night' presented Live 95.3 FM and Berry Corporation as we pay tribute to the oil industry. The team will wear specialty Oilers Night jerseys for a charity auction, PLUS there are many great items you can win at the game! Those items include an Edmonton Oilers team signed jersey, an all-expense paid trip to see the Oilers play in LA in April, an authentic BAK Oilers game-issued jersey, and a Connor McDavid signed jumbo card.

