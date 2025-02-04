Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch

February 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Conor Geekie to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Geekie, 20, has played in 49 games for the Bolts this season, recording six goals and 12 points with two game-winning tallies and 86 hits. The Strathclair, Manitoba, native made his NHL debut October 11 at Carolina and logged his first career point, an assist, October 22 at New Jersey before scoring his first career goal four days later, October 26 versus Washington.

Prior to his NHL debut, Geekie played 215 career games in the Western Hockey League between the Winnipeg Ice, Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos, logging 111 goals, 269 points and a plus-157 rating.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade, along with defenseman J.J. Moser, a 2024 seventh-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick on June 29, 2024.

