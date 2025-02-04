Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch
February 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Conor Geekie to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Geekie, 20, has played in 49 games for the Bolts this season, recording six goals and 12 points with two game-winning tallies and 86 hits. The Strathclair, Manitoba, native made his NHL debut October 11 at Carolina and logged his first career point, an assist, October 22 at New Jersey before scoring his first career goal four days later, October 26 versus Washington.
Prior to his NHL debut, Geekie played 215 career games in the Western Hockey League between the Winnipeg Ice, Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos, logging 111 goals, 269 points and a plus-157 rating.
The 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade, along with defenseman J.J. Moser, a 2024 seventh-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick on June 29, 2024.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025
- Penguins Exit All-Star Break with Fresh Matchups on Home Ice - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shine at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 4th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: A Gem of a Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Central Division Wins All-Star Challenge in Dramatic Fashion - AHL
- Hebig Tallies Three Points for Pacific Division in 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge - Tucson Roadrunners
- Savoie Shines at AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Ryan Fanti to Orlando Solar Bears
- Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime