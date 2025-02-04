Hebig Tallies Three Points for Pacific Division in 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge

February 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig at the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge

(Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig at the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge(Tucson Roadrunners)

Coachella Valley, CA - Representing the Pacific Division, Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig recorded a goal and two assists as the Pacific reached the semifinals of the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday at Acrisure Arena. The Pacific All-Stars competed in a three-on-three tournament against the North, Atlantic, and Central Division All-Stars, finishing with a 1-1-1 record before falling to the Central in the semifinals, 5-2.

The Central went on to edge the Atlantic 2-1 in a shootout in the finals, snapping the Pacific Division's two-year reign as All-Star Challenge champions.

Game One: Pacific Division All-Stars (3) vs North Division All-Stars (2)

The Pacific Division kicked off the AHL All-Star Challenge with a 3-2 victory over the North Division, with Hebig leading the way with a team-high two points (2A).

Laval Rocket forward Owen Beck opened the scoring for the North just two and a half minutes into the first five-minute period. However, Hebig quickly made an impact to help the Pacific respond. From his own zone, Hebig fired an outlet pass to the neutral, hitting a wide-open Jani Nyman (Coachella Valley Firebirds) in stride at center ice. Nyman capitalized on the breakaway, beating Rochester Americans goaltender Devon Levi with a quick wrist shot to tie the game 1-1 with 1:12 left in the period.

Holding a 2-1 lead early in the second frame, the Pacific extended their advantage just 1:58 in, courtesy of Calgary Wranglers forward Rory Kerins. Once again, Hebig set up the play, carrying the puck into the North's zone before threading a perfect pass past Cleveland Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolansky. Kerins deked to his right and lifted a backhand shot past Levi to put the Pacific up 3-1.

Beck struck again for the North with 1:05 remaining to make it a one-goal game, but the Pacific held on to secure the 3-2 win.

Game Four: Pacific Division All-Stars (3) vs Atlantic Division All-Stars (4) - SO

The Pacific rallied from a two-goal deficit in the final period to force a shootout, but the Atlantic ultimately prevailed 4-3 in Game Four of the AHL All-Star Challenge.

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Dalibor Dvorsky opened the scoring for the Atlantic just 1:37 into the game, firing a blistering wrist shot from the top of the right circle. The Pacific responded just over a minute later, as San Jose Barracuda forward Andrew Poturalski converted on a breakaway, beating Hartford Wolf Pack goaltender Dylan Garand glove-side to even the score 1-1 heading into the final frame.

The Atlantic regained control early in the second period with two quick goals just 16 seconds apart. Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell put his team ahead before Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Owen Pickering extended the lead to 3-1.

The Pacific answered with a rapid response of their own. Ontario Reign forward Samuel Fagemo buried a one-timer on a two-on-one rush, and just 33 seconds later, Bakersfield Condors forward Matthew Savoie scored on a breakaway to tie the game 3-3, ultimately forcing a shootout.

In the shootout, former Roadrunner John Leonard (Charlotte Checkers) netted the deciding goal to secure a 4-3 win for the Atlantic.

Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig scores on a breakaway against the Central Division during the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge. (photo credit: Bennett Silvyn/Tucson Roadrunners)

Game Six: Pacific Division All-Stars (2) vs Central Division All-Stars (5)

Hebig scored on a breakaway to help the Pacific jump out to an early two-goal lead, but the Central stormed back with five unanswered goals to claim a 5-2 victory in Game Six of the AHL All-Star Challenge.

Kerins opened the scoring just 49 seconds into the game, slipping behind the defense and beating Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Matt Murray with a slick backhand finish. Just 17 seconds later, Hebig doubled the Pacific's lead, taking an outlet pass from San Diego Gulls forward Sam Colangelo and wiring a wrist shot into the top corner.

The Central responded with three goals late in the first period to take a 3-2 lead into the intermission. Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Watson struck twice on the breakaway just 21 seconds apart to tie the game, before Iowa Wild forward Brendan Gaunce buried a quick shot from the slot with 45 seconds remaining in the frame to put the Central ahead.

Manitoba Moose defenseman Elias Salomonsson extended the Central's advantage early in the second period, converting on a breakaway to make it 4-2. Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the closing moments.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.