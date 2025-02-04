Kevin Korchinski Named AHL All-Star MVP
February 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Coachella Valley, CA - IceHogs forward Cole Guttman and defenseman Kevin Korchinski represented Rockford this week at the AHL All-Star Classic in Coachella Valley.
The two were key pieces of the Central Division and went on to win the round robin tournament with a 3-1 record. Guttman scored a goal, while Korchinski recorded one goal and three assists along with a shootout goal in the championship game.
The Hogs' defenseman was named the AHL All-Star Classic MVP for his efforts which helped the Central Division lock up the title for the first time since 2017.
