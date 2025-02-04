Checkers Shine at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

The Checkers were represented well at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Coachella Valley.

Four members of the organization headed out to the West Coast for the two-day event - John Leonard and Trevor Carrick on the ice, Geordie Kinnear behind the bench and the injured Zac Dalpe as the Eastern Conference's playing captain.

Carrick stole the show at Sunday's Skills Competition, hammering a 100.9 mph blast to win the Hardest Shot event. Leonard placed third in the Fastest Skater event, and the duo chipped in on the Puck Control and Breakaway Relays to help guide the Eastern Conference to an overall victory.

On Monday the divisions squared off in a round-robin tournament to crown the All-Star Challenge champion. The Atlantic squad dropped their first contest but won each of the next two - with Leonard netting the shootout clincher in the first and setting up the game-winning goal in the second - to punch their ticket to the championship against the Central Division. That last matchup took a shootout to decide, and the Atlantic ended up falling just short of the top prize.

The Checkers will enjoy a few more days of rest before the regular-season schedule picks back up with a two-game road set starting Friday in Hartford.

