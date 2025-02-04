Checkers Shine at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
February 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers were represented well at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Coachella Valley.
Four members of the organization headed out to the West Coast for the two-day event - John Leonard and Trevor Carrick on the ice, Geordie Kinnear behind the bench and the injured Zac Dalpe as the Eastern Conference's playing captain.
Carrick stole the show at Sunday's Skills Competition, hammering a 100.9 mph blast to win the Hardest Shot event. Leonard placed third in the Fastest Skater event, and the duo chipped in on the Puck Control and Breakaway Relays to help guide the Eastern Conference to an overall victory.
On Monday the divisions squared off in a round-robin tournament to crown the All-Star Challenge champion. The Atlantic squad dropped their first contest but won each of the next two - with Leonard netting the shootout clincher in the first and setting up the game-winning goal in the second - to punch their ticket to the championship against the Central Division. That last matchup took a shootout to decide, and the Atlantic ended up falling just short of the top prize.
The Checkers will enjoy a few more days of rest before the regular-season schedule picks back up with a two-game road set starting Friday in Hartford.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025
- Penguins Exit All-Star Break with Fresh Matchups on Home Ice - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shine at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 4th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: A Gem of a Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Central Division Wins All-Star Challenge in Dramatic Fashion - AHL
- Hebig Tallies Three Points for Pacific Division in 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge - Tucson Roadrunners
- Savoie Shines at AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.