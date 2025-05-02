Savannah DeMelo Slips the Through Ball to Emma Sears on the Run to Put Racing on Top! #soccer
May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
Check out the Racing Louisville FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Washington Spirit Falls 4-3 to Angel City FC - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit Falls 4-3 to Angel City FC - Washington Spirit
- Angel City Football Club Nails Game Winning Goal in Stoppage Time to Earn Three Points against Washington Spirit - Angel City FC
- Bay FC Take on San Diego Wave FC Sunday from Snapdragon Stadium - Bay FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Portland Thorns FC - May 3, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals Return Home to Host North Carolina Courage - Utah Royals FC
- Three Gotham FC Players Named to NWSL Best XI for April, Presented by Amazon Prime - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Captain Aubrey Kingsbury Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kenza Dali and Forward Delphine Cascarino Named to NWSL Best XI for April - San Diego Wave FC
- Kansas City Current Trio Selected to April NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime - Kansas City Current
- NC Courage Defender Ryan Williams Named to NWSL Best Xi of April - North Carolina Courage
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Sydney Jones Departs Utah Royals FC - Utah Royals FC
- NWSL Legend Katelyn Rowland to Headline NC Courage TST Team - North Carolina Courage
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits the Houston Dash
- Late Penalty Holds Racing to Physical Draw at Portland
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits the Portland Thorns
- LouCity & Racing Academy Completes Merger with Elizabethtown FC
- Racing Unravels in Second Half of Loss to San Diego Wave