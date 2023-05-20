Saturday's BlueClaws Game Rained Out; Double-Header on Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Saturday's game between the BlueClaws and Wilmington Blue Rocks at ShoreTown Ballpark has been rained out. The teams will play a double-header on Sunday beginning at 12:05 pm. Gates will open at 11:30 am. Only one ticket is required for admission to both games.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for any remaining game this season. Exchanges can be made in person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 2.

The following elements of Saturday's game have been re-scheduled:

- Buster's Birthday (presented by Judd Shaw Injury Law) will be on Saturday, June 3rd and part of a double-header that begins at 5:35 pm.

- Touch-Some-Trucks will be on Sunday, June 11th and part of Salute to Dad Day, presented by Rothman Orthopaedics.

Sunday's game is Bark in the Park, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, 95.9 WRAT, and 100.1 WJRZ. A pre-game festival outside the park begins at 10 am and dogs are welcome inside the park at the game on Sunday, like every Sunday.

Both games on Sunday will be broadcast on the Bally Live app, MiLB.TV and MLB.TV.

