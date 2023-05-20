HVR Game Notes - May 20, 2021

May 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (22-15) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (14-20)

RHP Chase Hampton (1-0, 3.04 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Stuart (0-0, 1.40 ERA)

| Game 38 | Home Game 20 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | May 20, 2023 | First Pitch 4:05 p.m. |

Game Information can be found in the Renegades Digital Press Room: 2023 Hudson Valley Renegades Press Room

Video Highlights from today's game will be updated here (Credit: Hudson Valley Renegades): 05-20 HVR Broadcast Highlights vs BRK

FUHGEDDABOUDIT: The Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones continue a six-game series on Saturday at Heritage Financial Park. It will be the first of four series meetings between the two New York Major League affiliates this year. The 'Gades are one of the Cyclones' oldest rivals, dating back to the club's founding in 2001. Friday marks the 262nd all-time game between HV and BK, the most games the 'Gades have played any opponent.

YESTERDAY'S NEWS: The Hudson Valley Renegades were defeated 6-1 by the Brooklyn Cyclones for the second straight night on Friday. Grant Richardson drove in the 'Gades lone run with a solo home run in the fifth inning. Richardson finished with a pair of hits, as did Rafael Flores who extended his hitting streak to nine games. Renegades starter Juan Carela allowed just one earned run in 5.1 innings and struck out six in the loss. The Cyclones plated two in two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to pick up their third straight victory over the Renegades.

STOP HITTING ME: On Friday the Renegades set a new franchise record (since 2005) by hitting six batters in a single game. It broke the previous record of five hit batsmen in a game, set on Sept. 5, 2015 vs Aberdeen.

- Six hit batsmen are t-9th-most in all full-season MiLB games since '05.

- Since 2005, only 27 teams have hit 6-or-more batters in a game in full-season minor league games.

- This is only the 2nd occurrence of 6 HBP in a game in the South Atlantic League since 2005, last happening on Aug. 5, 2022 by Greenville at Rome.

- The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (LAD, A) hit 8 batters on Aug. 19, 2022 vs Modesto to set the record.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 19 of the team's 37 games (51.3%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 11-8 (.578) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (18.1% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played seven one-run games, and are 2-5 (.286).

RAFA RAKES: Renegades INF Rafael Flores extended his hitting streak to nine games on Friday night after collecting a pair of hits. It's the fourth longest active streak in the South Atlantic League and the second longest for Flores this season. He tallied a team-long 11-game hitting streak from 4/12-4/30. Over the course of this current streak, the Anaheim, CA native his hitting .400/.447/.514 with a double, a home run and four multi-games.

TEXAS SIZED: Kilgore, TX native Chase Hampton has been dominant over his last three starts for the Renegades. The right-handed pitcher has punched out 28 batters in 14.2 IP in that span, while sporting a 0.90 ERA in his last two starts.

DON'T RUN ON ME: Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez nabbed a season-high three base stealers on Friday night to bring his total to 15 in 20 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-4th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 27.8% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is 20.8%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG, ATL) leads all of MiLB with 24 while Gómez is tied with three others for fourth place.

- In the month of May, Gómez has caught 33% of attempted runners (11-for-33).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 15% month over month.

GAS STATION: Through 36 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 428 strikeouts, the most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and the third-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.80 batters per nine innings, and 30.0% of all batters faced this season.

THE K-ZONE: Over the last eight games, the Renegades pitching staff owns a 3.46 ERA in 80.2 innings, good for second in the South Atlantic League and sixth in High-A. The Rome Braves (ATL) lead the way for High-A clubs with a 2.51 ERA. Hudson Valley pitching has struck out 106 batters, the fourth-most in this span trailing Spokane (COL -- 115).

ARSON PALENSKY: Over his past nineteen games, Aaron Palensky is batting .321/.398/.705 (25-for-78) with 3 2B, 9 HR, 19 RBIs, 4 SB and 15 runs.

- He is currently first in HR (10), third in SLG (.660), fourth in OPS (1.046), tied for fifth in TB (66), and tied for seventh in RBI (26) in the SAL.

- His 10 HR are the second most among NYY minor leaguers only trailing Andrés Chaparro (11).

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a hit on Friday night, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 105 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits tied for eighth with Leonardo Reginatto. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Aaron Palensky is also starting to near the century mark as well with 85 career hits in a Renegades uniform.

WATTS-OUT: Renegades reliever Danny Watson tossed two scoreless innings on Thursday against Brooklyn to push his scoreless streak to 10.0 innings. The last run to score against Watson was a Blaze Jordan solo-home run in Greenville on April 30th. The former VCU Ram scoreless streaks spans across all five appearances in the month of May which has lowered his season-ERA to 1.83.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2023

HVR Game Notes - May 20, 2021 - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.