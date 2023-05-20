Winston-Salem to Host Armed Forces Day Saturday Night

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Saturday night at Truist Stadium, the Winston-Salem Dash will be celebrating Armed Forces Day presented by Goodwill of Northwest NC. Game five of the six-game series homestand against the Aberdeen Ironbirds will honor current and former members of the United States Military for their bravery and courage.

Douglas McCoy will be one of the veterans present at Saturday night's game. McCoy, originally from Colorado, joined the United States Army in October 2006. A child of two parents in the Army, McCoy was well accustomed to the stress and travel required in military life.

At the time of enlisting, McCoy was married, had two children, but was homeless. He knew it wasn't sustainable. He needed the money and needed security for healthcare. 17 years later, he believes he made the right choice.

Looking back at his time serving, McCoy appreciates how much he was able to grow as a person. He said he learned functional military responsibilities such as maneuvering weapons, but he also learned how to assimilate himself among people from all walks of life and appreciate a hard work ethic.

McCoy is just one of the many heroes the Dash would like to thank for their service. First pitch for Saturday night's game is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

