Renegades Game Postponed
May 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades regularly scheduled contest with the Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park was postponed on Saturday due to wet grounds. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday featuring two seven-inning games beginning at 12 p.m.
The Renegades send RHP Chase Hampton (1-0, 3.04) to the mound in Game 1, and RHP Drew Thorpe (2-1, 4.26) toes the slab in Game 2. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com.
Renegades Record:
22-15
