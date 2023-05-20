Cyclones and Renegades Washed Away on Saturday Afternoon

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled game on Saturday afternoon against the Hudson Valley Renegades at Heritage Financial Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Game two will start roughly 35 to 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening ballgame. Each match will be seven innings in length.

RHP Tyler Stuart (0-0, 1.40 ERA) is expected to toe the slab for Brooklyn in the opener, while RHP Christian Scott (0-0, 7.94) is slated to get the ball in the finale. Hudson Valley is scheduled to counter with RHP Chase Hampton (1-0, 3.04) in the lid-lifter and RHP Drew Thorpe (2-1, 4.26) in the nightcap.

