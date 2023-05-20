Dash Look to Avoid First Series Loss of 2023

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash take the field Saturday night against the Aberdeen IronBirds trailing 1-3 in the series homestand. Riding a six-straight unbeaten series streak, the Dash look to avoid their first series loss of the 2023 season.

Friday night, Winston-Salem fell 5-1 courtesy of a three-run eighth inning from Aberdeen. Despite an impressive performance from Dash righty Jonathan Cannon on the mound, his two charged runs proved enough to put the hosts away and give the 22-year-old his first loss of the season. For the second consecutive outing, the Dash were held to just one run.

Pitching Matchups

The Dash will be put to the test at the plate Saturday night against Aberdeen hurler Jean Pinto. The 5'11 righty has shoved this season, pitching 30.1 innings of 2.08 ERA ball to go along with 49 strikeouts, good for third place in High-A.

Pinto has allowed just one homer through seven starts and boasts a 39.2 K%. The 22-year-old Valencia, Venezuela native has mowed through lineups this season, securing his spot as one of the league's top arms in 2023.

For the Dash, 6'1 righty Andrew Dalquist will be toeing the slab. Through six games, Dalquist has compiled an 0-3 record and an 8.22 ERA in 15.1 innings. His sample size is relatively small, but the 22-year-old 2019 3rd roung draft pick has displayed a keen ability to wipe out batters.

At the Double-A level in 2022, Dalquist tossed 13.1 innings to the tune of a 3.38 ERA and surrendered just one homer. His strikeout numbers are a tick up in 2023, with his K/9 just under 10 and his K% sitting at a career-high mark of 25.4%.

Keys for the Dash

For Winston-Salem, which has been held to three or less runs in three consecutive matchups, producing offensively against Pinto will be a tough task. The Dash have struggled to rally as of late, and producing quality at-bats will be crucial.

Pinto is performing at a career-level, and with no Loidel Chapelli in the lineup Saturday night, the Dash will need to find the magic that has propelled them to high-octane offense in the past. Especially against a pitcher so capable of devastating batters, the Dash, who have struck out more than usual in the past three games, will need to make Pinto work.

Aberdeen shortstop Jackson Holliday was granted an off-day Friday night, but it didn't seem to hinder the IronBirds. With the Orioles' No. 1 prospect back in the mix against Dalquist, performances from the Dash arms will be as important as ever.

With two contests remaining in the series, Winston-Salem will need to win both to avoid its first series loss of the 2023 season. First pitch for Saturday night is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium. Goodwill of Northwest NC will also be presenting Armed Forces Day to honor current and former members of the United States Military.

