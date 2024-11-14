Saturday, November 16th Is Pink the Rink Sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Saturday, November 16th is our annual Pink the Rink Night sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, as the Storm host the London Knights in a rematch of last Sunday's high-scoring game. The Storm encourages fans in attendance to wear pink in support of cancer research and awareness.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn Pink the Rink jerseys starting on Saturday, November 16th at 4:00pm. In addition to the jersey auction, a limited number of Pink the Rink t-shirts will be available to purchase in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 and Spyke's Sport Shop. Proceeds from all pink Storm t-shirts will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Saturday's pre-game ceremony will include a cheque presentation to Wheels of Hope on behalf of the Guelph Storm and Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, with over $17,000. In the last three years, the Guelph Storm has raised over $36,000 for Wheels of Hope - Canadian Cancer Society with the help of Mark Wilson's Better Used Cards sponsored events. Wheels of Hope is a driving program provided by the Canadian Cancer Society. The program connects people who need transportation to cancer treatments with volunteer drivers. All volunteer drivers are trained to provide safe and reliable rides to approved treatment facilities. Wheels of Hope has proudly operated in the City of Guelph since 1984. In 2023 alone, over 800 rides have been given by volunteer drivers.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer. Read more here.

