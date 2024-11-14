Melee Scores as Petes Fall to Owen Sound at Home

November 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes right wing Nico Addy(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 14, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Owen Sound Attack for their Special Olympics game night, in support of Special Olympics Ontario and Law Enforcement Torch Run. The Attack won the game by a score of 4-1.

Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, stopping 37/40 in the loss. Jonathan Melee scored the lone goal for Peterborough, with Braydon McCallum picking up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Owen Sound Goal (9:35) - Pierce Mbuyi (5), Assists - Antonio Tersigni (2), Harry Nansi (5)

Second Period:

Owen Sound Goal (8:09) - Pierce Mbuyi (6), Assists - David Bedkowski (1), Harry Nansi (6)

Peterborough Goal (10:19) - Jonathan Melee (5), Assist - Braydon McCallum (4)

Third Period:

Owen Sound Goal (14:29) - Ben Cormier (4), Assists - Declan Waddick (3), Max Bleicher (4)

Owen Sound Empty Net Goal (18:26) - Carter George (1), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action on Friday, November 15, when they travel to Kitchener to take on the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

