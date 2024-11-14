Melee Scores as Petes Fall to Owen Sound at Home
November 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 14, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Owen Sound Attack for their Special Olympics game night, in support of Special Olympics Ontario and Law Enforcement Torch Run. The Attack won the game by a score of 4-1.
Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, stopping 37/40 in the loss. Jonathan Melee scored the lone goal for Peterborough, with Braydon McCallum picking up an assist.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Owen Sound Goal (9:35) - Pierce Mbuyi (5), Assists - Antonio Tersigni (2), Harry Nansi (5)
Second Period:
Owen Sound Goal (8:09) - Pierce Mbuyi (6), Assists - David Bedkowski (1), Harry Nansi (6)
Peterborough Goal (10:19) - Jonathan Melee (5), Assist - Braydon McCallum (4)
Third Period:
Owen Sound Goal (14:29) - Ben Cormier (4), Assists - Declan Waddick (3), Max Bleicher (4)
Owen Sound Empty Net Goal (18:26) - Carter George (1), Unassisted
The Petes are back in action on Friday, November 15, when they travel to Kitchener to take on the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes face off with the Owen Sound Attack to support Special Olympics Ontario and Law Enforcement Torch Run
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Colin Fitzgerald sets a screen
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Nico Addy
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
