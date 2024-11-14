Rangers Sign Chicago Blackhawks 3rd Round Draft Pick and Prospect Jack Pridham

November 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today the signing of Chicago Blackhawks prospect, Jack Pridham (prid-UM) to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Pridham, 19, was drafted in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Level Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and has spent the past two season in the BCHL playing for the West Kelowna Warriors. In his first season for the Warriors, the 6-foot-2 forward recorded 48 points (23G 25A) in 54 games and began this season with ten points (5G 5A) in twelve games.

"We are thrilled to add Jack to our roster. Ever since we drafted him he has been a player that we have coveted and he will add some speed, skill and scoring ability to our group," said Kitchener General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "The junior and college hockey landscape has obviously seen significant change recently and this is a situation where we have been a beneficiary of these changes by being able to add Jack to our team. Welcome to Kitchener Jack and the Pridham family."

The Stouffville, Ontario native was drafted by the Kitchener Rangers in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection in the ninth round (177th overall) out of the Markham Waxers organization. He will wear No. 24 with the Rangers.

Jack is committed to play hockey at Boston University next fall.

