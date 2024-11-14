Spitfires Get Revenge in North Bay, Win 5-3

The Spitfires travelled up North to the Bay as they were looking to avenge their loss at home just a few nights ago. Windsor was coming off a 4-1 win over the Petes while the Battalion loss to London 6-2. It was the first game of a 3 in four for the Spitfires on the Northern Swing. On Thursday, it was the same story as a week ago but with the teams switched as the Spitfires would skate it a 5-3 win.

In the first period, it was all Spitfires as they came out looking for revenge. Before you knew it, the Spitfires scored just under three minutes in. Carter Hicks scored his first career OHL goal giving the Spitfires the early lead. Just a few minutes later, Greentree would double the lead with a powerplay goal. Less than two minutes later, Ethan Belchetz scored a highlight reel goal to make it 3-0. Late in the frame, the Spitfires would strike again as Cristoforo from the corner shot the puck toward goal and it found it's way into the net. The shots were 10-7 in favour of the Spitfires after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Battalion would change netminders to McIvor after Larocque had 4 goals against on 10 shots. Just over a minute into the frame and on the first shot, Abraham would beat McIvor and give the Spitfires a 5-0 lead. The Spitfires would fall asleep for a few minutes as the Battalion would score two goals in 3 minutes with one on the powerplay and narrow the lead to 5-2.

In the third period, there was not a lot of urgency on either side for the game's next goal. Late in the frame, the Battalion would score with the net empty to make it a 5-3 game, but the Spitfires would lock it down and take the win.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow in Sudbury. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

