Egorov Earns Bulldogs Point; Jelsma Secures Pair for Colts

November 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Hitting the middle of their five-game run facing off with Central division opponents, the Brantford Bulldogs squared off with the Barrie Colts on home ice for the first of four meetings on the season.

David Egorov and Ben Hrebik combined to keep the opening period scoreless, each providing a couple big moments for their sides. David Egorov had the best stop of the opening frame after Bode Stewart off the right-wing set Kashawn Aitcheson in the left circle. The Bulldogs netminder bolted post to post blockering the shot aside. The game hit the locker rooms scoreless through 20-minutes.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring just 52-seconds into the second frame. Zakary Lavoie stole the puck the defensive zone, sending Cole Brown ahead on the left-wing. With Jake O'Brien darting through the middle of the ice, Brown whipped a pass to the slot that O'Brien batted down and sent a spin-o-rama backhand to the net that got through Ben Hrebik for his 10th of the season and a 1-0 Brantford lead. David Egorov once again made a little magic happen in a shorthanded 2-on-1 Dalyn Wakely received a pass to the right of the Bulldogs goal, and with a tremendous push Egorov stole what looked like a certain goal with a brilliant glove save. Ben Hrebik was next after Patrick Thomas tossed a puck into the slot, Calvin Crombie found it, appearing to have a wide-open goal only to have Hrebik split across the crease and take the open side away. The Colts evened the game at 14:02, after Egorov kicked aside an initial Jaden Newton drive but the rebound found a charging Dalyn Wakely on his way across the net front where he collected it and tucked it under Egorov's pad, knotting the game 1-1 on his 6th of the season where it remained through 40-minutes.

The third period followed the second as the Bulldogs collected an early goal, coming at 2:53. Tomas Hamara from the right point tossed the puck off the half boards low where Nick Lardis collected it and took a skate all the way out towards the left point. Lardis whipped a shot to the net that Patrick Thomas was able to reach out and deflect it past Hrebik to give the hosts a 2-1 lead on his 5th of the season. Following the same script as the middle frame, the Colts responded late, with the response coming at 15:06. With Beau Akey fresh out of the box, a deflected puck found him creating a 2-on-1 with Cole Beaudoin where Akey found Beaudoin from left to right allowing the Colts sniper to rifle a shot over Egorov's shoulder tying the game 2-2.

With 60 minutes solving nothing the game hit the extra frame. The Bulldogs controlled the pace and the possession for the first minute and a half but an errant pass looking for Nick Lardis escaped the zone and allowed Beau Jelsma away. With a quick move coming through the slot, Jelsma snuck his shot past Egorov to give the Colts the extra point in a 3-2 overtime loss for the Bulldogs.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Saturday afternoon, November 14th hosting the Brampton Steelheads for the first time in the third meeting of the season of the teams on the season at the Brantford Civic Centre at 4:00pm.

