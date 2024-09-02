Saskatchewan Rush Select Hossack and Messenger from PCLC

September 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Natt Hossack with the Saskatchewan Rush

SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have selected Matt Hossack with the 6th overall pick in the NLL's dispersal draft of Panther City Lacrosse Club.

Hossack, was a huge piece in the Rush's 2018 NLL championship and returns back to SaskTel Centre after spending the 2017-2020 seasons in green.

Through 113 pro games, the right handed defenceman who captained Panther City has scooped up 610 loose balls, caused 141 turnovers, scored 22 goals and added 55 assists.

With their second pick in the dispersal draft, the Rush selected Evan Messenger.

Evan Messenger, Mike Messenger's cousin, has spent five seasons in the National Lacrosse League with Vancouver, San Diego and Panther City.

In 46 career games, the 28-year-old lefty has seven goals, 18 assists, 79 loose balls and 18 caused turnovers.

