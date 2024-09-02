Rock Acquire Rights to Defender Elijah Gash

Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and GM Jamie Dawick today announced the team acquired the rights to restricted free agent defender Elijah Gash with the 12th pick in the NLL Dispersal Draft of Panther City Lacrosse Club's roster of players on Monday morning. Gash is 24 years old and a native of South Lyon, Michigan.

In four games in 2023-24 with Panther City, Gash collected 11 loose balls and caused three turnovers in his rookie season in the NLL. Originally selected by Panther City in the fourth round, 46th overall of the 2023 NLL Draft, Gash starred collegiately at the University of Albany as a Long Stick Midfielder. He transitioned from a close defender to an LSM in his final season at Albany in 2023. He's a right-handed defender that checks in at 6'4 and 210 lbs.

Elijah is the son of former NFL Fullback Sam Gash who played for the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens where he captured the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl XXXV.

Shortly after the conclusion of the NLL Dispersal Draft, NLL Free Agency opened at 12pm ET.

