Bandits Acquire 2025 Second-Round Pick
September 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired a second-round pick in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Buffalo's first-round pick in today's Dispersal Draft.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from September 2, 2024
- Albany FireWolves Acquire Will Johnston from Ottawa Black Bears - Albany FireWolves
- Rock Acquire Rights to Defender Elijah Gash - Toronto Rock
- Black Bears Select Caputo, Patten, and Sharkey - Ottawa Black Bears
- Mammoth Select Will Malcom, Brent Mitchell During PCLC Dispersal Draft - Colorado Mammoth
- Saskatchewan Rush Select Hossack and Messenger from PCLC - Saskatchewan Rush
- Knighthawks Acquire Medeiros, Sisselberger in NLL Dispersal Draft - Rochester Knighthawks
- Bandits Acquire 2025 Second-Round Pick - Buffalo Bandits
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.