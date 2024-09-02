Bandits Acquire 2025 Second-Round Pick

September 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired a second-round pick in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Buffalo's first-round pick in today's Dispersal Draft.

