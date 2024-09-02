Colorado Opens 2024-25 Free Agency by Signing Five Players Monday

September 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed five players as the league's free agency period officially opened Monday morning.

The franchise began the transaction-heavy afternoon by signing goaltender Nate Faccin to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the approaching 2024-25 campaign.

Originally selected by the Mammoth during the 2020 NLL Entry Draft (fourth round, 58th overall), Faccin has spent the past three seasons with Colorado, continuing to develop his netminding skills in the wings while learning from his All-Pro teammate professionals Dillon Ward, who's served as the team's go-to option for nearly 10 years now.

Having spent a majority of his time on the team's Practice Player List with veteran Tyler Carlson assuming backup duties for the past three campaigns, he'll look to secure the backup position this fall inside Foothills Fieldhouse.

While he's been on the squad's Active Roster for 11 games, he made his official on-field debut last season, stopping 26-of-33 shots on goal in 30 minutes of regular season action.

Colorado continued to add some depth to the goaltending room by inking netminder Kaleb Martin to a one-year contract agreement Monday, also set to begin during the upcoming campaign.

Originally selected by Panther City Lacrosse Club during the 2022 NLL Entry Draft (fifth round, 79th overall), Martin has yet to make his NLL debut. Spending last season's training camp with the Mammoth before eventually being cut before the start of the regular season, he'll look to make the roster this time around as a potential third option and Practice Player List piece.

Colorado stayed active by inking defenseman Conner Cook to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Originally drafted by the Calgary Roughnecks during the 2023 NLL Entry Draft (third round, 49th overall), Cook has yet to make his debut. Spending last season's Training Camp north of the border with Calgary, he was eventually released from the team prior to the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.

The organization continued the busy day by signing defenseman Dalton Sulver to a one-year deal. A member of the back-to-back NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits for each of the past three seasons, he was originally selected by Buffalo in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft (fifth round, 76th overall).

Most recently recording five points (1g, 4a), 22 loose balls, four caused turnovers, eight blocked shots and two penalty minutes in 12 regular season appearances with the Bandits.

In total, he's logged 17 points (7g, 10a), 47 loose balls, seven caused turnovers, 13 blocked shots and 12 penalty minutes in 26 regular season appearances.

The final transaction in Monday's opening batch of announcements involved the Mammoth signing defenseman Ryan McLean to a two-year contact agreement, set to begin this fall.

Originally selected by the Saskatchewan Rush during the 2018 NLL Entry Draft (third round, 37th overall), he most recently recorded three points (0g, 3a), 19 loose balls, six caused turnovers, three blocked shots and nine penalty minutes in seven regular season contests with Panther City Lacrosse Club.

Across three seasons in the league, he's logged three points (0g, 3a), 30 loose balls, nine caused turnovers, four blocked shots and 11 penalty minutes in 17 appearances.

The pool of talents represent the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh players the team acquired this week, with the organization selecting forward Will Malcom and defenseman Brent Mitchell during the Panther City Lacrosse Club Dispersal Draft early Monday morning.

Monday's draft was a result of Panther City Lacrosse Club ceasing operations last week, with the league set to move forward with 14 squads during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Mammoth fans are encouraged to stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels, with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft right around the corner!

