Seals Re-Sign Defenseman Matt Sykes, Secure Two Picks in NLL Dispersal Draft

September 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The National Lacrosse League (NLL) free agency period kicked off today at 12 p.m. ET, following the dispersal draft triggered by the dissolution of the Panther City Lacrosse Club.

The San Diego Seals made significant moves, acquiring forward Justin Sykes, who was originally drafted by Panther City Lacrosse Club last year. Sykes returned to Hofstra University to complete his final collegiate season, where he played in 15 games, starting 10 of them. He recorded an impressive 32 points, with 26 goals and 6 assists, and added 6 ground balls to his stats.

The Seals also bolstered their roster by adding veteran Callum Crawford. Crawford, renowned for his offensive prowess, is consistently among the league's top scorers. He has surpassed the 1,000 career points milestone and has earned multiple All-Star selections, solidifying his reputation as one of the NLL's most formidable players.

In addition to these acquisitions, the Seals re-signed defenseman Matt Sykes, their first-round draft pick from 2019. In his rookie season in 2020, Sykes played 12 games, contributing 1 goal and 3 assists. His impact grew over the following seasons, culminating in a standout 2023 campaign where he appeared in 17 games, scored 5 goals, added 5 assists, recovered 49 loose balls, and logged 10 penalty minutes. Sykes has also been a key contributor during the Seals' playoff runs, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the team's defense.

Capping off a busy start to free agency, the Seals also signed Jordan Durston and Ty Thompson to one-year deals, further strengthening their lineup for the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.