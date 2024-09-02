Mammoth Select Will Malcom, Brent Mitchell During PCLC Dispersal Draft

September 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization selected forward Will Malcom (first round, first overall) and defenseman Brent Mitchell (second round, 15th overall) during the Panther City Lacrosse Club Dispersal Draft.

Malcom, initially drafted by Colorado (second round, 23rd overall) during the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, was later selected by Panther City Lacrosse Club during the league's Expansion Draft back in 2021.

Leading Panther City last season with a team-high 105 points (37g, 68a), the New West Minster, B.C. talent took another step in his surging career, steadily increasing his production with the club over each of the last three seasons.

Turning in 81 points (27g, 54a) two seasons back before ending the 2022-23 campaign with 96 points (35g, 61a), his development has been on display for quite some time now. Which is a welcome sight for Mammoth fans, who will get to see the left-handed youngster operate with the likes of Eli McLaughlin, Connor Robinson and company.

Bringing 292 career points (103g, 189a), 304 loose balls, 12 caused turnovers and four penalty minutes in 61 regular season appearances back to the LOUD HOUSE this winter, he'll be reunited with several of the team's guys who were around when he first landed with Colorado.

Mitchell, a left-handed defenseman, spent last season with Panther City Lacrosse Club, where he logged 17 loose balls, eight caused turnovers, two blocked shots and 44 penalty minutes in 16 regular season games played.

During his rookie campaign with the Albany FireWolves, Mitchell recorded 12 loose balls, seven caused turnovers, two blocked shots and 37 penalty minutes in 16 appearances. Bringing a combined 29 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, four blocked shots and 81 penalty minutes throughout 29 regular season games of experience, the 6-2, 222 lb. defenseman will join the team at Training Camp this fall where he'll look to make an impression.

Monday's draft was a result of Panther City Lacrosse Club ceasing operations last week, with the league set to move forward with 14 squads during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Mammoth fans are encouraged to stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels, with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft right around the corner!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.